A military jacket coupled with a turban isn’t Abu Mohammed al Jolani’s primary choice of clothing anymore. Over the last five years, the Hayat Tahrir al Sham leader’s sartorial choices have gone through multiple updates. First, it went from business-casual with neutral-coloured plain sweaters or buttoned shirts with rolled-up sleeves and a skullcap, to a straight formal Western style look. Nowadays, you might catch him in a suit with no tie or head covering - and definitely no rifle in sight.

“The reality on the ground,” to use his words, is Jolani’s reference for his actions now - seemingly both for his fashion choices, and for his actions in Syria’s Idlib, the last major stronghold the Syrian regime hasn’t captured from rebels.

In Idlib, thousands live in camps for displaced people, others move from one location to another as bombs fall. It is a reminder that a brutal final offensive from the regime and its allies could strike at any moment. Around three million civilians stuck in the region are desperate for a way out.

When the former Al Qaeda affiliate exercised control over circa 90 percent of Idlib in January 2019, locals feared that Jolani’s rule would give the regime the excuse it needed to attack Idlib.

Now, Jolani is on a mission to convince the West and locals, by persuasion or force, that he can save Idlib from that impending showdown.

Determined to consolidate power over Idlib, he’s visiting the displaced, eating with them, taking notes as he listens to people, attempting to take on the mantle of a community leader, and was even welcomed by a western journalist, in a suit.

This is what Suhail al Ghazi, a nonresident fellow at Tahrir Institute, calls a ‘rebranding plan’.

“(He is) showing that the HTS is denouncing the jihad outside Syria, cutting ties with Al Qaeda, not using jihadi language such as Kuffar or Crusaders,” Ghazi says. Having "saved foreign hostages in Idlib and delivered them to their countries,” is also among the steps that are part of a plan to create a moderate international image, he says.

But his rebrand is fraught with inconsistencies, and the shadow of his past has fluctuated more daringly than his rather trivial fashion choices.

The shift, and survival

Jolani, in his early twenties, stood next to those who counted themselves among the world’s most wanted. In his mid-thirties, he slowly tried to distance himself from them. As he reached his forties, he says that those men are nothing but archrivals that he used to know.

“Today, there’s no question if the break between HTS and al Qaeda is real-- HTS has been systematically going after and arresting al-Qaeda offshoots, they have shut down their bases, dried up their resources, and stopped arms dealers from selling them weapons,” a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, Dareen Khalifa, tells TRT World.

“The spat with the al Qaeda leadership turned into inter-jihadi battles where many on both sides were killed.”

Nowadays, Jolani is going after Al Qaeda’s new Syrian offshoot Hurras al Din, and other small hardline groups, as well as trying to eliminate Daesh cells in Idlib.

Many details about Jolani’s past are still myths that have never been confirmed. He’s young, born in either 1980 or 1981, but his birthplace, rumoured to be either Daraa, Deir Ezzor, Damascus or Israeli-occupied Golan, is still uncertain. What is near-certain is that his real name is Ahmed Hussein al Sharaa and his current name was adapted as a reference to Golan, partially controlled by Syria, partially occupied by Israel.

Jolani completed only two years of open-university education in the media department at the University of Damascus, but people who claim to have met him describe him as knowledgeable, or seemingly educated.

It’s unclear whether his parents — his father used to work in the Ministry of Oil, and his mother was a geography teacher — or his alleged jail time in Iraq and Syria somewhere between 2003 and 2011 impacted his religious education and ideological foundations.

Like his father, who once reportedly sought refuge in Iraq around the dissolution of the Egyptian and Syrian political union in the early 60s, Jolani travelled to Iraq in his early twenties about the time of the American invasion of Iraq in 2003.

In his words, he was “influenced by a Salafi-jihadist milieu that emerged from a desire to resist the US occupation of Iraq” at the time. Jolani joined a radical group that later morphed into the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), the successor organisation to ISIS, or Daesh, that terrorised the region and the world.

But in 2011, three years before Daesh proclaimed itself as a so-called caliphate, Jolani had a fallout with the group’s leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi. That year, popular civilian protests in Syria were turning into an uprising and the regime responded with a violent crackdown. Jolani thought it was time to go back home.

Some say Jolani was once kept in Syria's infamous Sadnaya prison, and Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad released him to subvert the peaceful uprising. This way, Assad would be able to claim that he was fighting terrorists, a term the regime deployed to lump all armed opposition rebels, whether moderate or radical, into one monolith.

Regardless, pledging allegiance to Al Qaeda then looked like the most practical solution to Jolani as he founded Jabhat al Nusra in early 2012. His inner circle “couldn’t offer another solution,” but strongly advised him against it, warning him that it could be “suicidal”, he told the Crisis Group last year. They were partially right.