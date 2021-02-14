Anti-establishment party Vetevendosje is set to win Kosovo's parliamentary election with 46.8 percent of the votes, preliminary results based on a partial count has showed.

The opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) is forecast to come second with 18.7 percent, a state election commission's preliminary result based on 30 percent of the votes counted showed.

The general election comes after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic has deepened social and economic crises in the former Serbian province, which declared independence 13 years ago.

Already one of Europe's poorest economies, Kosovo is now struggling through a virus-triggered downturn, with vaccination yet to start for the population of 1.8 million.

Vetevendosje (Self-determination) – an anti-establishment protest movement turned political party – looks set to benefit from a growing hunger for change.

Exit polls also placed it in a first place, though potentially short of an absolute majority.

Polls by four major TV channels projected the party would take between 41 and 53 percent of the vote – a share around twice as big as their showing in the last 2019 election.

The next two largest parties, the outgoing centrist Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) – a party of former rebels who have long dominated Kosovo – were competing for between 15 and 20 percent, according to the exit polls.

Vetevendosje has been campaigning on an anti-corruption platform, accusing traditional elites of squandering Kosovo's first years of independence with graft and mismanagement.

Since splitting off from Serbia in 2008, Kosovo has mostly been run by the former rebel commanders who led the 1990s independence war.

But their camp is now missing its leaders after a court in The Hague detained ex-president Hashim Thaci and others in November on charges of war crimes dating back to the conflict.

Analysts say this has helped enlarge the pool from which Vetevendosje can boost support, even among those who do not align with the movement's radical past, including sometimes violent protests, anti-West rhetoric and incidents in which MPs unleashed tear gas in parliament.

"For many, Vetevendosje is being seen as the last resort which will either make or break the country," Donika Emini, executive director of CiviKos Platform, a umbrella group for NGOs, told AFP.

'Time for cleaning'

Sabri Kadriu, a professor of economics in Pristina, is among voters hoping for a major break from the past.

"The time has come for proper cleaning," he told AFP of the corruption.

Vetevendosje, led by 45-year-old Albin Kurti, has finished first in the last two parliamentary polls.