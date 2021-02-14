Fifteen rescued Turkish sailors arrived in Turkey early on Sunday after they were held hostage aboard a Liberian-flagged ship.

The crew land in Istanbul at 6.15 am (0315GMT) on a Turkish Airlines flight.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu along with their families were a the airport to welcome the men home.

'We are very happy'

Turkey's Ambassador to Nigeria Melih Ulueren and other officials on Saturday had welcomed the sailors after they were rescued on Friday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ulueren said: “We are very happy to see our citizens among us in good health.”

Pirate attack on January 23

In a pirate attack on January 23, 15 of the Liberian-flagged ship Mozart's 19 crew members were abducted.

One of them, an Azerbaijani national, was killed.

Following the attack, the ship anchored at the nearby Port-Gentil, but with only three of its surviving crew members on board. They were brought to Turkey on January 30.