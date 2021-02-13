Nigerian police have arrested a small group of protesters in Lagos after they tried to hold a rally demanding justice for victims of a deadly shooting during demonstrations last year.

Activists had called for new protests on Saturday after a judicial panel authorised the reopening of the city's giant Lekki tollgate, where security forces shot at protesters in October.

Last year's mostly youth-led #EndSARS protests against police brutality and governance brought Africa's largest city to a standstill in October in a campaign that won backing from many high-profile celebrities.

Police on Saturday bundled around 17 protesters into a black truck at the tollgate where security forces had deployed since Friday evening, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

"Lekki tollgate should be made a museum of resistance and not a monument for money making," said Damilare Adebola, 24, who spoke from the police van where he was being held.

There were no other protesters at the gate and traffic was flowing normally, with some drivers chanting "End SARS" as they passed by.

One young protester in a red T-shirt managed to sprint away from police chasing him.

READ MORE:Protests over police abuses leave dozens dead in Nigeria

Reform promises