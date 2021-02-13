British human rights lawyer Karim Khan has been elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions.

Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by Daesh terror group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals.

More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's son Seif al Islam.

Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into the Afghanistan war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Khan is no stranger to the International Criminal Court, known as the ICC, having acted as a defense lawyer for Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto and persuading judges to throw out prosecution charges against his client.

READ MORE:The ICC’s decision on Israel is a defeat for the politics of impunity

Khan wins on second ballot

ICC nations failed to reach a consensus choice, triggering a vote in New York among four candidates in which Khan won on the second ballot with 72 votes.

In the first round, he did not win a majority but narrowly edged out Ireland's Fergal Gaynor, who has represented victims before the ICC in the Afghan war investigation and in a case against Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

READ MORE:ICC struggles to pick new chief prosecutor, sets vote date

The United Nations has 193 member states but only 123 are in the ICC, with the United States, Israel, China and Russia notably absent.

READ MORE:ICC rejects Uighur calls to investigate China for possible genocide

Khan will take on a bulging file of difficult cases at a tribunal whose legitimacy is constantly under attack.

"There are many places where the ICC could take action," one UN envoy said on Friday on condition of anonymity, adding he hoped the voting would not stretch over several days.

"We don't need less ICC but more ICC," he said.

Tricky agenda

The new prosecutor's first tasks will include deciding the next steps on the probe into war crimes in Afghanistan and the hugely contentious investigation into the 2014 Israel-Palestinian conflict in Gaza.