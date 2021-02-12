The ability to prove one’s identity and access services in one’s own name is a critical prerequisite to development targets associated with education, financial inclusion, healthcare, and gender equity.

Before the pandemic, the state’s monopoly on the slowly increasing circulation of national identity credentials had always seemed acceptable to achieve this end. The abrupt end of in-person services, however, has given new momentum to the potential of digital identification systems and the supporting role that innovators can play in broadening coverage.

The dramatic expansion of remote service delivery in the past year has been far more complicated for the estimated one billion people who still lack any form of recognised legal ID. This is most pronounced in Africa and Asia where it disproportionately affects those that are poor, rural, female and migratory.

These stark figures mask an opportunity to do far more than merely bridge the identity gap – as called for in 16.9 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals – but to empower a disenfranchised global underclass with access to a radically expanded range of targeted services and entitlements.

The economic and social exclusion of being unable to identity oneself and access the digital tools that are essential to modern life is staggering. This extends well beyond basic public services alone. For instance, identification is legally required across 157 countries for the registration of a SIM card.

The interconnected nature of the problem though is what makes investing fully and creatively in its resolution so revolutionary.

What is digital ID?

Digital identity has never been a simple concept to define. It may be easier to consider the origins of legal identities themselves as they have been critical to the functioning of state bureaucracies since antiquity.

Official letters from a local authority were traditionally used to establish the credentials and privileges of the carrier. In the medieval Islamic world, they even included an economic component with an indication of whether tax obligations had been paid. Such documents were known to allow an individual to pass beyond the city gates (or “porte” in French), thus giving passports their name.

The needs of the 19th and 20th century drove modern accounting for population resources and the means to track the entitlements available to citizens. Therefore, formal identity systems and the depth of their penetration has tended to follow industrialisation and reflected state capacity. These legal identities, like a national identity card (NIC), were issued by national or local authorities and were necessary to access a wide range of public and private services.

In the last few decades, governments have transitioned from paper-based identification systems and created new opportunities to capture a person’s details in digital form. Official documents that are digitally enabled can take the form of a biometric passport or NIC with a chip that can be authenticated against a database. They can be based upon various attributes and allow access to an expanded array of interconnected services with the transparency of a digital footprint.

Given this flexibility, their form can be varied and needn’t only be a physical document that can only be verified in person. A digital ID platform could, for example, link an individual’s NIC to a voter registration registry on one hand and a welfare entitlement scheme on the other in a secure fashion.

Critically, digital identities are also widely issued by private or non-profit organisations which can take a wide array of forms from a credit report to a record of educational qualifications.

It is at the overlap of the public and private sector where some of the most innovative identity solutions have been found: from finding a means to expand ID coverage by facilitating the registration of newborn babies via mobile phones in Pakistan, to introducing new service offerings via innovative authentication methods like voice biometrics in Kenya.

The ability of an identity ecosystem to reach all citizens and engender their trust has a clear effect on the efficacy of government administration and sustainability of economic development.

Challenges and opportunities

Much like other technological innovations, digital ID can be used to inflict harm both intentionally and unknowingly. The concentration of personal data, particularly in jurisdictions without data protection regimes, is a clear target for nefarious actors.