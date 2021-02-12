If the old lawyers’ adage is true, then January is the bitter month for divorce, after which the flower and confection-laden month of February swoops in to sweeten the darker days - for some at least. And so went the familiar pattern for many people.

But then, the pandemic turned all of it on its head.

Covid-19 blurred the passage of time and shook our conception of space. Every month seemingly turned into January, just as every month could just as easily become February.

Social distancing guidelines, lockdowns, and masks have strained, if not disappeared, all kinds of relationships. Everything from smiling and nodding to strangers in greeting to chatting with your local barista, lighthearted banter with colleagues to long and heartfelt conversations with close friends have all but vanished or been confined to flat, two-dimensional video chats.

And romantic relationships are no exception. Emphasising differences, similarities, and a feeling of disconnect, the virus brought about even more questions for couples and singles. Should you stay together? Separate? How are you even supposed to meet someone new?

The bell curve and the wrecking ball

After the initial shock of the pandemic wore off, headlines about a surge in divorce rates in some Chinese cities made headlines. Couples - and primarily women - were reported to have flocked to civil registries after pandemic-induced strains on marriage.

And it’s not just China. The divorce rate in Italy reportedly rose by 60 percent in 2020, due to “forced coexistence." Although official numbers have yet to be released in many countries, anecdotalevidencefrom writers and divorce lawyers around the world also points to a greater than normal breakup and divorce rate.

“If we imagine relationships like a bell curve,” explains Istanbul-based psychiatrist of intimate relationships, Dr Medaim Yanik, “important events that affect the whole of society, like earthquakes and pandemics, disrupt normal relationship distributions. The middle is essentially eliminated and either the amount of solidarity [between couples] increases or the amount of conflict increases.”

Some of the stated reasons behind breakups and divorces included relationship difficulties brought about by economic crises, difficulty of hiding aspects of “double lives”, domestic violence, general realisation of differences in life outlook, and disagreements that came into sharp relief under enforced stay at home orders and lockdowns.

The pandemic also triggered depression, anxiety disorders, panic attacks, and other mental health issues which could have put a strain on existing relationships, according to some mental health professionals. Yanik added that the number of those seeking psychological help is the highest in recent memory due to the pandemic, not just for his clinic in Turkey, but around the world.

“But it’s important to note that we generally don’t measure and see [relationships] that are heading in a more positive direction,” he tells TRT World, underlining that couples facing problems tend to seek help from professionals, not ones whose relationships are improving.

Indeed, there is considerably less coverage of pandemic-induced positive trends. Academic studies on the effects of major external stressors on romantic relationships tend to show mixed results.

But a study conducted in the early months of the pandemic showed that 59 percent of Americans who were currently married, living with a partner or otherwise in a romantic relationship, were extremely satisfied with their relationship, and nearly three-quarters stated their relationship had not been affected by the pandemic. Among those who stated that the pandemic had influenced their relationship, most reported a positive effect.

“It isn’t surprising that so many people are satisfied in their relationship. Our relationships are a key source of stability, and when the world feels uncertain, having your partner there to be your rock is assuring,” said Dr. Gary Lewandowski, professor of psychology at Monmouth University.

Another study, which covered the period until early August, found that about a quarter of adults saw their relationships improve, while a mere one in 10 found that their relationship worsened under lockdown.

So relationships are both improving and facing more difficulties. Why is this the case?

Love and the immune system

According to New York-based psychologist Aslihan Ergun, a lot of it depends on how couples have dealt with past crises.

“Just as our bodies have immune systems, so too do relationships,” she tells TRT World. “If the immune system is strong, [the pandemic] is not the first issue you encounter. You have already come across challenges, determined how to solve them, and acquired skills related to this too.”

Ergun, who specialises in couples, relationship, and parenting therapy explains that couples suddenly found themselves navigating new challenges, whether they were in the earlier dating or flirting stages of their relationships or married or in long-term relationships.