Washington state representatives have proposed a bill that would impose a one percent wealth tax on billionaires.

House Bill 1406 aims to improve equity among taxpayers in Washington state by creating a wealth tax which covers “extraordinary” financial intangible assets such as futures contracts, stocks and bonds.

Representatives underlined Washington’s long standing role in enhancing innovative and bold ideas which makes it a home for many of the world’s greatest innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs.

However, growing wealth inequality and tax structure has been threatening Washington’s social and economic status.

“Asking the state's poorest residents to pay six times more in taxes, as a share of their income, than the state's highest income households, including some of the wealthiest individuals in the world, is unconscionable,” the representatives said in the bill.

According to the tax system of the state, low income families pay nearly 18 percent income tax, while middle income families pay 11.

Compare this to the highest income households who pay three percent or less income tax.

The wealth tax bill would only cover a dozen people. Four of them, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and Mackenzie Scott, would account for 97 percent of the tax’s revenue.

These four men own almost $480 billion meaning they would be in line for having to pay $4.8 billion a year should the bill pass.

The legislature “intends to invest the revenues generated by the Washington state wealth tax to fund other critical services, such as education, child care, public health, housing, and public safety,” the bill read.

Together with Washington, some other US states are considering similar tax legislations to compensate for budget deficits which have increased especially after the pandemic.