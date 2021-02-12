Huge crowds have thronged cities around Myanmar in a seventh straight day of protests demanding the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after Washington announced sanctions on the generals behind last week's coup.

A torrent of anger and defiance has brought hundreds of thousands of people out in nationwide rallies demanding the country's generals relinquish power. The United Nations human rights office said on Friday more than 350 people, including officials, activists and monks, have been arrested in Myanmar since the February 1 military coup, including some who face criminal charges on "dubious grounds."

The demonstrations on Friday were largely peaceful, but police fired rubber bullets on students while dispersing a sit-down protest in the city of Mawlamyine, arresting at least five.

At least three people were wounded, a Myanmar Red Cross official said.

With teachers, bureaucrats and air traffic controllers among the government employees walking off the job this week to demand an end to junta rule, the new military leader Min Aung Hlaing told striking workers to return to their offices.

"Those who are away from their duties are requested to return to their duties immediately for the interests of the country," he said, in a speech reported by state media.

READ MORE:US imposes sanctions against Myanmar military leaders after coup

Ahead of mass rallies, state media announced the release of more than 23,000 inmates as part of a prison amnesty.

Friday was a public holiday in Myanmar and mass pardons to empty the country's overcrowded prison system are common on significant local dates.

“I would seriously urge the entire nation to join hands with the Tatmadaw for the successful realisation of democracy,” Min Aung Hlaing said using the local term for the military.

“Historical lessons have taught us that only national unity can ensure the non-disintegration of the Union and the perpetuation of sovereignty,” he added.

There was no indication that Suu Kyi or any of her allies were among those set to be freed, and authorities have stepped up a crackdown on striking workers.

In the Irrawaddy Delta, home to much of Myanmar's rice crop, police stormed a medical clinic and detained a doctor who had been supporting the civil disobedience campaign as he was treating a patient.

"He was in the middle of putting stitches in his patient's head," the wife of Pyae Phyo Naing, 38, said on Friday, a day after footage of the arrest went viral on social media.

News of the incident did not deter other medical workers from taking part in another day of massive rallies in Yangon.

"Whatever pressure comes from the army chief, we will not pay attention," said Wai Yan Phyo, a doctor.

Elsewhere in the commercial hub, a contingent of Premier League fans put aside their club rivalries to protest the coup.

"I hate the military coup more than Manchester United!" read one sign. Vibrant and unusual protests are becoming part of Myanmar's defiant vocabulary against the coup. Earlier in the week, young women in bridal dresses marched in Yangon with signs saying, "I don't want a dictatorship, I just want a boyfriend."

They were joined by bodybuilders holding posters saying, "Love fitness. Hate coup."

READ MORE:Mass protests against army coup hit Myanmar for second day

Human rights violations

The UN opened an emergency Human Rights Council session with a warning that any international response to the coup should avoid harming vulnerable people, after the Biden administration unveiled targeted sanctions against senior regime figures.

Some 300 elected parliamentarians in Myanmar called on the UN to investigate "gross human rights violations" committed by the military, including arrests of civilian leaders and shooting protesters.

In a letter read out to the Human Rights Council in Geneva by Britain's ambassador Julian Braithwaite, they said the junta had also "placed restrictions on people's freedom of speech by preparing a telecommunications bill intended to control access to the Internet and mobile services.

"We urge the Human Rights Council to support our efforts."