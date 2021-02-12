The rich nations just got a taste of their own medicine.

Late last month, officials from the European Union and the UK were embroiled in a tussle over who’d get the vaccine jabs made by AstraZeneca that has faced hurdles in ramping up supply.

European Union leadership is facing a public backlash as its vaccination drive lags behind that of the US, UK, Israel and a few other countries.

Some European officials alleged that AstraZeneca, which is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, was diverting EU-bound supplies to Britain. There were even calls for the EU to block vaccine export.

“It’s absolutely shameful what has happened between the UK and EU,” said Ellen ‘t Hoen, director at the Medicine Law and Policy, an NGO which advocates affordable drugs.

A rush by wealthy countries to secure supplies without giving much thought to equitable distribution has led to vaccine nationalism, she told TRT World in a recent interview.

AstraZeneca, which developed its vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University, has production facilities in the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Germany.

The company said it has contractual obligations to meet British needs first since the UK government signed an agreement months ahead of the EU.

The EU recently started receiving AstraZeneca vaccines but production bottlenecks at its Belgium plant meant that authorities had to revise its vaccination target.

Initially, the EU was supposed to get 81 million doses in the first three months of 2021. But now it will get 31 million shots, down 60 percent.

Pascal Soriat, AstraZeneca’s CEO, said the EU was still getting 17 percent of what his company was producing every month even though the bloc accounts for only 5 percent of the global population.

Rich countries have mopped up most of the world's vaccines. Besides AstraZeneca, two other companies - the Pfizer-BioNtech duo and Moderna - have signed multiple agreements with wealthy nations in exchange for investment.

More than 150 million doses have been administered so far around the world - most of them to people in advanced economies (it’s unclear in how many cases the two-dose course has been completed).

A way out

Now it’s becoming apparent that despite paying hundreds of millions dollars, supply bottlenecks can slow down vaccination drives.