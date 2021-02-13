The novel coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions have left people feeling increasingly stressed and lonely, causing the Japanese government to take steps against rising suicide rates.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday launched a designated cabinet post to alleviate social isolation, Nikkei Asia reported.

Tetsushi Sakamoto will work as the coordinator for efforts across multiple ministries and agencies, it reported.

"Women especially are feeling more isolated and face increasing suicide rates," the prime minister told Sakamoto. "I'd like you to examine the issue and put forward a comprehensive strategy."

"I hope to promote activities that prevent loneliness and social isolation and protect the ties between people," Sakamoto told reporters following their meeting.

His other cabinet responsibilities include regional revitalisation, as well as addressing Japan's falling birthrate, according to Nikkei Asia.

Sakamoto said he would coordinate with the health ministry on suicide prevention and with the agricultural ministry on food banks, for example. "We will work on a comprehensive approach to arrange a wide range of measures," he said.

Long-standing loneliness problem

In rapidly ageing Japan, more people are dying alone and unnoticed.

A deep-seated Japanese reluctance to interfere in the lives of others, even those living nearby, means that some of these people may go through their days without talking to anybody.

The number of people taking their own lives in Japan rose for the first time in over a decade last year, as the pandemic reversed years of progress in combatting a stubbornly high suicide rate.

Through the ages in Japan, suicide has been a way to avoid shame or dishonour.

Japan has long had the highest suicide rate among the Group of Seven advanced countries – though regionally South Korea registers higher figures.

But the government has worked in recent years to better support people with mental health needs.

20,919 people died by suicide in 2020

Japan's health and welfare ministry said on January that 20,919 people died by suicide in 2020 according to preliminary data, up 3.7 percent from the previous year. That compares with 3,460 deaths from coronavirus in the same period.

It marks the first year-on-year rise in suicides in more than a decade, with women and children in particular taking their lives at higher rates.

Japan has seen a smaller coronavirus outbreak than some countries, avoiding the harsh lockdown measures put in place elsewhere, and a fall in suicides during the first half of 2020 raised hopes that the pandemic's impact might be limited.

But the figures began to rise in July after a first state of emergency was lifted in May, a pattern experts say tracks with data showing suicides often drop in the first phase of crises such as conflicts and natural disasters, before rising sharply.

"For suicide in Japan, the rise was a major event and I think it was a big turning point," said Michiko Ueda, an associate professor of political science at Waseda University in Tokyo who studies suicide in Japan.

"The coronavirus is definitely a major factor," she told AFP, warning "we cannot deny the possibility that figures will rise again this year".

Virus 'highlighted gender gap'

Mental health experts around the world have warned that suicides could rise during the pandemic, driven by diverse factors including economic hardship, stress and family abuse.

Suicides increased in Japan during 2020 after a decade of declines, with the number of women committing suicide surging amid the emotional and financial stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic even as fewer men took their own lives.

