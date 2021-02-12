Turkey’s presidential advisor and spokesman Ibrahim Kallin has urged the US to end its support to the PYD/YPG terrorist group.

“The US should end its support to the PYD/YPG. It should say 'stop' to FETO's activities there,” said Kalin during an interview with TRT Haber, Turkey’s public news channel.

Noting that the administration of US President Joe Biden came with many new promises and made statements that they would take new steps after the Donald Trump era, Kalin recalled a phone call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan last week as the first contact with the new administration.

“We actually handled all the issues in detail there. So it was a phone call that lasted about one hour,” Kalin said.

“We discussed in detail both the controversial issues and the issues with which we can act together.”

Kalin said there were three main controversial issues in Turkish-US relations.

“The S-400 issue and the implementation of CAATSA sanctions in connection with it and removing Turkey from the F-35 program. Secondly, the support the US has given to the PYD/YPG since the [former President Barack] Obama era. Third, the FETO structure still continues its activities against Turkey freely in the US.”

According to Kalin, these are the three fundamental issues with US administrations that have strained relations.

“It started under Obama’s term and continued substantially under Trump.”

READ MORE: Will the US extradite FETO leader Fetullah Gulen to Turkey?

Common areas

Kalin also said that besides the issues that need to be worked on with the US, there were also areas where the two countries can act together.