Turkish authorities have arrested Muhammad Reza Naserzadeh, a staff member of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, for allegedly helping the man who masterminded the murder of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in 2019 in the city, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

The 43-year-old is accused of forging documents for Ali Esfanjani, the alleged mastermind, to help him travel back to Iran after the assasination.

A man identified as Abdulvahap Kocak shot and killed Vardanjani on a street in Sisli district of Istanbul on November 14, 2019.

Vardanjani, a former intelligence operative for Iran, had launched a social media campaign after moving to Turkey in a bid to expose the corruption allegedly involving Iranian officials.

Naserzadeh, who was working at the civic registry department of the Consulate, was arrested earlier this week after a court issued an order to that effect following a testimony provided to investigators by Siyavash Abazari Shalamzari, a suspect who helped Esfanjani flee to Iran following the killing.

Naserzadeh in his testimony claimed that he was not present in Turkey when the murder took place and didn't know Esfanjani or other suspects in the case.

Shalamzari in his testimony claimed that he saw Naserzadeh accompanied by another man he identified as Haci Aga received Esfanjani from Tehran airport after the arrival of his plane.

“Esfanjani had a new ID under the name of Abbas. I called Haci to tell him that his name on the ID was wrong. He told me he would contact the consulate and asked me to proceed taking Esfanjani to Iran anyway,” he had said.

Several Iranian intelligence officers also welcomed Esfanjani at the airport, he further claimed.

Corruption claims

Vardanjani started living in Istanbul after fleeing Iran in June 2018 when a probe was launched against him.