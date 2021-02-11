Unknown gunmen have attacked a United Nations convoy on the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital, killing five Afghan security force members who were escorting the international agency's vehicles, the UN and officials said.

The attack took place near Kabul, according to an Afghan Interior Ministry official, adding they believed the insurgent Taliban were behind it.

A spokesperson for the militants said they had nothing to do with the attack.

The UN's mission to Afghanistan said in a statement on Twitter that "the UN family in Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan...personnel in an incident today."

Continuing violence

Attacks on international forces and foreign players have been rare since the Taliban signed a troop withdrawal deal with Washington almost a year ago.