Donald Trump should be barred from ever holding office again, impeachment prosecutors have said, as they urged the Senate to convict the former president for inciting the violent January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

President Joe Biden said the case against his 74-year-old predecessor presented by the House impeachment managers at the Senate trial may change "some minds."

Despite Biden's assessment, there were no indications that House prosecutors were close to assembling the votes of 17 Republican Senators needed for conviction.

The Democratic-majority House of Representatives impeached Trump on January 13 for inciting the attack on the Capitol, but a two-thirds majority is needed for conviction in the 100-member Senate, where Democrats hold 50 seats.

The mayhem left five people dead, including one woman shot after she invaded the Capitol and one policeman killed by the crowd of Trump supporters who were seeking to stop certification of Biden's November 3 election victory.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, presented evidence on Thursday of Trump's encouragement of violence in the past using videos of the former president's own words.

"This pro-Trump insurrection did not spring out of thin air," Raskin said. "This was not the first time Donald Trump had inflamed and incited a mob."

Raskin said it was imperative the Senate convict Trump and bar him from running for the White House again in 2024.

"Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he's ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?" Raskin asked. "Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?

Raskin also dismissed claims by Trump's lawyers that the president did not incite the riot but was just exercising his free speech rights under the First Amendment of the Constitution.

Calling it a "smokescreen," Raskin said "nobody can incite a riot.

"First Amendment doesn't protect it," he said. "Nobody in America would be protected by the First Amendment if they did all the things that Donald Trump did."

READ MORE: Democrats say Capitol attackers acted on Trump's 'orders'

'Not a hidden crime'

House impeachment manager Diana DeGette said Trump was directly responsible for the attempt by his supporters to block congressional certification of Biden's election victory.

"Their leader, the man who incited them, must be held accountable," DeGette said. "This was not a hidden crime. The president told them to be there.

"They thought they were following orders from their commander in chief and they would not be punished."

Biden said he did not watch any of the trial live but he had seen news coverage of Wednesday's presentation, which included video of lawmakers fleeing to safety as a mob rampaged through the halls of Congress.