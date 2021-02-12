TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish sailors kidnapped off Nigeria’s coast freed
Istanbul-based shipping firm Boden’s director says 15 Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by pirates in Gulf of Guinea in January are now safe in Nigeria.
Turkish sailors kidnapped off Nigeria’s coast freed
Turkish cargo ship pirated in Nigeria on January 23, 2021.
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
February 12, 2021

Turkish crew members who were kidnapped in January following a pirate attack on a cargo ship off Nigeria's coast  have been freed.

The 15 sailors are now safe and in Nigeria, according to CNN Turk citing shipping company Boden’s Director General Levent Karsan. 

Borealis Maritime and Boden Maritime stated that the entire crew was now safe and in contact with their families, adding that they would return to Turkey as soon as possible.

"We thank the Turkish and Nigerian governments for their support during these challenging three weeks, all government agencies and officials, the entire Borealis community working on land and at sea, and everyone who helped us solve this problem," the statement said.

READ MORE: Turkish sailors describe horrific moments of pirate attack

RECOMMENDED

The statement also expressed the firms' condolences for one crew member who lost his life during the attack, while commending three others who remained on board for their courage and discipline in bringing the ship back to a secure area.

It added that another statement would be issued once the released personnel return to their families.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the crew members were in good health and would be brought to Turkey from Nigeria's capital Abuja.

The Liberian-flagged container ship, the Mozart, was headed to Cape Town from Lagos when it was attacked 160 km (100 miles) off Sao Tome island, maritime reports showed.

READ MORE: Kidnapped Turkish sailors safe, pirates tell shipping company

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios