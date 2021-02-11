Today is the 31st anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from incarceration, a key event that would lead to the end of South Africa’s brutal apartheid system.

Activist and lawyer, Mandela walked through Victor Verster Prison gate in 1990, setting off joyous celebrations and violent clashes as blacks nationwide welcomed their leader back from 27 years in jail.

Affectionately referred to by his Xhosa clan name, ‘Madiba’, Mandela became the world's best-known political prisoner of the time and an icon of the anti-apartheid struggle.

In 1994, Mandela’s inauguration as the President of South Africa made him the first black man to take this role. It also marked the moment the country turned the page on an oppressive system of racial segregation that for roughly 50 years privileged whites over blacks.

What was the apartheid regime?

Apartheid, or ‘apartness’ in the Afrikaans language, became the policy that governed relations between South Africa’s white minority and nonwhite majority. It sanctioned racial segregation and political and economic discrimination against nonwhites.

The implementation of apartheid, often called “separate development” since the 1960s, was made possible through the Population Registration Act of 1950. In essence, it divided South Africans into four broad groups - White, African, coloured and Indian to enforce the minority government's policy of racial segregation.

White people, who made up less than 20 percent of the population, owned more than 80 percent of the land. They also controlled the economy, including the lucrative mining sector, and all political levers.

Black people had no right to vote and were relegated to inferior jobs, education and services. They were also forced to live in neglected townships on the outskirts of urban areas or in various disadvantaged ethnic-based homelands called 'Bantustans'.

Until 1986, black South Africans were obliged to carry a passport-like document called a “passbook” which restricted their movements.

To maintain the system, the apartheid government imposed severe censorship and relied heavily on its security forces, with compulsory conscription for white males between 1967 and 1993.

Apartheid was finally repealed in 1991 as the country moved towards democratic governance. Racial classification, however, is still very much part of the conversation in the country.

Nelson Mandela's legacy and the fight against apartheid

Believing that everybody should be treated equally, Mandela joined a political party called the African National Congress (ANC) in 1944 and later co-founded the ANC Youth League, leading protests against apartheid.