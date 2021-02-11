TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey: Greece should stop fueling tension in East Med
At a joint military drill with Azerbaijani troops, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey is also ready to help boost the Iraqi military's effectiveness through sharing its knowledge and experience as a NATO member.
Turkey: Greece should stop fueling tension in East Med
Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar speaks at the Winter 2021 Exercise organised by the 14th Mechanized Infantry Brigade Command in Kars, Turkey on February 11, 2021. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
February 11, 2021

Turkey’s defence minister has said Greece needs to refrain from exacerbating tensions and stop using threatening language, adding such moves will get them nowhere.

Hulusi Akar said on Thursday Turkey expects third parties to evaluate problems using reason, logic, and common sense, including on issues of Cyprus, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The minister was speaking at the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises taking place in northeastern Kars.

Akar said border operations since 2016 destroyed the corridor that terrorist groups attempted to form in northern Syria.

Europe should consider the refugee influx that would have resulted had Turkey not acted along its borders, the minister said.

Akar added Turkey is ready to help boost the Iraqi military's effectiveness through sharing its knowledge and experience as a member of NATO.

READ MORE: Turkey: 'Sovereign equality' can solve Cyprus issue

Anti-terror operations

Since 2016, Turkey launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria, across its border, to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents there: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

RECOMMENDED

Turkish officials say without their forces protecting locals from the YPG, the Syrian branch of PKK terror group that has taken some 40,000 lives, there would be more refugees seeking passage to Europe.

READ MORE: Ex-diplomat: US should seek Turkey's help against Daesh in Syria

Turkey's role in Libya

Akar also highlighted the importance of the role Turkish Armed Forces played in Libya.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Based in the capital Tripoli, the Government of National Accord was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement. But efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Under a November 2019 cooperation agreement, Turkey has provided support to Libya’s government in repelling Haftar’s militias.

On February 5, Libya elected its interim president and prime minister to govern the country until elections this December.

READ MORE:Libya's new PM: Turkey is a 'friend and ally'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios