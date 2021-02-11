As the world tries to fight off the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of more than two million people, the Daesh terrorist group is trying to turn the global catastrophe into their strategic advantage, a UN report reveals.

Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), urged member states to remain focused and united in thwarting terrorism.

“While ISIL (Daesh) has not developed a purposeful strategy to exploit the pandemic, its efforts to regroup and to reinvigorate its activities [has] gained further momentum,” he said.

Especially in Iraq and Syria, Daesh has maintained the ability to move and conduct terrorist activities.

The report underlined that the pandemic’s socio-economic toll and political fallout could create fertile recruiting ground for “individuals receptive to radicalisation.”

The UNOCT chief Voronkov said approximately 10,000 Daesh fighters are mostly in Iraq pursuing a ‘protracted insurgency’, posing a “major, long-term and global threat”.

“They are organised in small cells hiding in desert and rural areas and moving across the border between the two countries, waging attacks”, he added.

“Nearly two years after the territorial defeat of ISIL(Daesh), some 27,500 foreign children are still in harm’s way in the camps in northeast Syria, including about 8,000 children from some 60 countries other than Iraq.”

Daesh and Daesh-affiliated groups staged attacks in West Africa last year, and have started to strengthen in Central Africa.