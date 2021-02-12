French President Emmanuel Macron is a man on a mission seeking to reshape Islam. And for a country that once presumed to hold the mantle of civilising the world, it is now relegated to the provincial goal of cornering its beleaguered Muslim community.

Macron's laser-like focus on the country's Muslim minority of 5.4 million, even as France continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, has also had the unintended impact of amplifying French insecurities about its place in the world and sense of identity.

A summer of anti-racism protests highlighted the country's continued inability to tackle social issues and its colonial legacy.

Protests against police violence, insecurity over homegrown extremism and the smouldering aftermath of the Yellow Vest protests against economic inequality has created the impression of a country unmoored and rudderless.

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen is ahead in the polls for the 2022 presidential elections, and almost 60 percent of French people disapprove of the job Macron is doing.

Against this bleak political backdrop, Macron has found a rallying cry which the academic Abdellali Hajjat has called the "consensual racism widely shared by French elites." It offers Macron a political lifeline that resonates widely in French society: the spectre of Islam.

Dr Farid Hafez, an Austrian political scientist at the Department of Political Science and Sociology at the University of Salzburg, describes French policies towards Muslims as an attempt at "domestication."

But by focusing on Muslims and Islam, Macron also seeks to achieve several political goals.

First and foremost, a means of distracting the electorate from unpopular domestic policies. Secondly, Macron seeks to outflank the far-right on the culture wars engulfing the country, and Islam has become its primary vehicle for doing so.

A charter for Muslims

In October of last year in a significant speech, Macron spoke darkly about an "Islam in crisis" and the need to "restructure Islam."

His speech was widely interpreted as framing "Islam as the problem." Despite widespread criticism, Macron pressed on, introducing a controversial bill in December, which is currently making its way through parliament. The target? "Islamist separatism."

The government has failed to define the term. The Muslim community fears that it will be used as a catch-all legal mechanism to ostracise normative Muslim beliefs, close down mosques and civil society organisations.

Examples used to showcase so-called Islamist separatism veer into the banal. In an interview defending the bill, Prime Minister Jean Castex citied a high school student "reciting [Quranic] verses while closing their ears in music class," as the archetypal enemy that the French Republic is facing.

Now the Macron government is pushing for a "Charter of Imams," a set of principles which would define an Islam of France. The charter was published late last month, but with several Muslim organisations refusing to sign on - a crisis of legitimacy will likely cloud its implementation.

But for a state that touts its secular credentials, Macron's government hasn't been shy about involving his government in shaping Islam in the country.

"The French Charter of Imams signals to Muslims that they have to fully assimilate and have no right to be free human beings with dignity," says Hafez speaking to TRT World.

The body tasked with transcribing and publishing Macron's vision of a ‘French Islam’ is the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM).

Founded in 2003 by the then French Interior Minister Nicholas Sarkozy, the CFCM, from its inception has been a controversial body with no legal standing but acts as a conduit between the French state and the Muslim population. CFCM did not respond to questions submitted by TRT World.

The President of CFCM, Mohammed Moussaoui, surprised many recently when he declared that Muslims in the country don't face discrimination.

That's precisely the type of narrative the Elysee Palace wants Muslims to buy into and which the Charter of Imams now promotes.