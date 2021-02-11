Turkey has rejected a US call to release a jailed businessman accused of involvement in a defeated coup attempt, saying the judicial process is still ongoing and everyone must respect this.

The US State Department's call on Wednesday is inconsistent with the rule of law, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a written statement.

Judicial proceedings by independent courts in Turkey on the case of Osman Kavala are ongoing, and everyone must respect these, he added.

The rule of law is firmly established in Turkey and no one can order its courts over judicial proceedings, said Aksoy.

He also slammed the US over using legal process as an excuse not to extradite Fetullah Gulen, the US-based leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated 2016 coup.

"It is an unprincipled and inconsistent approach to expend efforts to interfere in an ongoing legal process in Turkey," he added, as Gulen is wanted for trying to overthrow the Turkish government.

READ MORE:FETO: How a small time Turkish village preacher built a vast terror network