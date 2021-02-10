A drone strike launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis has left a civilian plane ablaze at a Saudi airport, days after the US moved to delist the rebels as terrorists.

Saudi authorities did not immediately report any casualties from the attack, claimed by the Houthis, the latest in a series of rebel assaults on the kingdom despite a renewed American push to de-escalate Yemen's six-year conflict.

Pictures released by state media showed a blackened gash on the side of a passenger jet after the attack on Wednesday, which occurred on the same day the new US special envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh for talks.

Saudi state media also released images of what it said was wreckage from a drone, apparently showing engine parts and aerial fins scattered across the tarmac of the airport.

"A cowardly criminal terrorist attack launched against Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia by the Houthis militia," state-run Al Ekhbariya TV quoted the Riyadh-led military coalition battling the rebels as saying.

"A fire that engulfed a passenger plane due to the Houthis attack on Abha Airport is under control," it added.

The coalition did not say how the attack was carried out, but earlier in the day reported that it had intercepted two "booby-trapped" drones in the south.

The Shia Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said they had struck Abha airport with four drones.

Yahya Sarie, the spokesperson for the Houthis' armed wing, claimed the airport was used to launch attacks on Yemen.

But Yemen's information minister, Moammar al Eryani, denounced the attack as a "full-fledged war crime" as it endangered the lives of "thousands of civilian travellers of various nationalities."

Abha's international airport, which has been struck by the rebels before, is just over 100 km from Saudi Arabia's southern border with Yemen.

The rebels appear to be stepping up attacks on the kingdom and on Riyadh-backed Yemeni forces after the United States moved last week to lift a short-lived designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group.