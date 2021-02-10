Pakistan's Supreme Court has commuted death sentences for two mentally ill people and sent them to health facilities and it directed the government to seek a pardon for a third mentally ill person on death row.

The ruling reverses a 2016 decision in which the court sentenced to death a man, Imdad Ali, suffering from schizophrenia. That sentence was never carried out and Ali was one of the two who had their sentence commuted on Wednesday.

The other person to have their sentence commuted was Kanizan Bibi, who spent 30 years on death row for killing six people when she was a teenager.

In their ruling, the judges said she should be moved to a mental health facility and treated for her illness.

"We hold that if a condemned prisoner, due to mental illness, is found to be unable to comprehend the rationale and reason behind his/her punishment, then carrying out the death sentence will not meet the ends of justice," said Pakistan's Supreme Court in its ruling.

'Historic judgment'

Human rights groups welcomed Wednesday's ruling.

"This is a historic judgment that validates our decade-long struggle to get the courts to recognise mental illness as a mitigating circumstance," Sarah Belal, founder and executive director of Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) told Reuters news agency.

"We hope the guidelines ... will permeate to all levels of the judiciary and prison staff so that mental illnesses can be detected and treated instead of being ignored and denied," said Ali Haider Habib, spokesperson for the JPP, a legal nonprofit organisation representing the three inmates.

Ali was sentenced to death for the murder of a religious cleric in 2002 but diagnosed with schizophrenia while in prison in 2012.

In a 2016 ruling, the Supreme Court said schizophrenia was "not a permanent mental disorder," and his execution could go ahead despite an outcry from human rights groups.

Pardon for third man