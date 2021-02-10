It may be strange for a militantly secularist country that has repeatedly announced its hostility to both political Islam and most outward signs of Islamic faith to lionise one of modern history’s most successful Muslim commanders of jihad.

But for forty years France has made that very exception for the Afghan military adventurer Shah Massoud.

Massoud didn’t live to see the ‘war on terror’ begin – two days before the Al Qaeda attack on the US, the Afghan commander was assassinated in northeast Afghanistan, quite likely by the same perpetrators. Both the circumstances and aftermath of his death – where his militia was supported by the US in its invasion of Afghanistan, and dominated Afghan security for years afterward – meant that he has been remembered posthumously as the good Afghan commander, the one who challenged the Taliban and was killed by extremists.

But this simply adds to a twenty-year record of Western lionisation of Massoud; one of the most capable military commanders of the twentieth century, he played a key role both in fighting the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s and the Taliban emirate in the 1990s.

The contradictions and twists between these two campaigns have been conveniently overlooked in popular memory, largely because both tallied with Western interests.

From freedom fighters to fanatics

In a war that attracted far more mythmaking than field coverage – Afghanistan had only perhaps twenty serious foreign correspondents, as compared to the thousand in 1960s Vietnam – Massoud was a journalist’s delight.

His extraordinary military talent and popularity among his men was matched with a decidedly photogenic charisma and a sophisticated mind; it helped, too, that he had been educated in a French school and thus presented better conversation for the Western journalist than most Afghan insurgents.

Even before the Soviets mounted several offensives against his stronghold in the Panjshir Valley, Massoud had been tipped by British intelligence as a potential “Tito” in the making – referring to the founder of Yugoslavia, who had started out his career as a guerrilla fighter and snubbed the Soviets much to Western schadenfreude.

They immediately dispatched Sandy Gall, a self-confessed spy and journalist, to Afghanistan to cover and exalt Massoud’s exploits. Other admirers included left-leaning American reporter Jon Anderson, neoconservative French ideologue Bernard Henri-Levy, rightwing American politician Dana Rohrbacher, and the American envoy to the insurgency, Peter Tomsen. Almost without exception, these admirers of the jihad’s preeminent commander Massoud, have since emerged as harsh critics of Islamic militancy.

Tomsen’s thousand-page memoirs in 2011, singular for their combination of anecdotal detail and editorial obfuscation, issued a grave warning against jihad: he squared the circle by arbitrarily distinguishing between “nationalist”, thus moderate, commanders such as Massoud and other “radical” leaders; yet he neglects to mention the close working links between Massoud and other such “radicals” as Palestinian ideologue Abdullah Azzam, future Taliban commander Jalaluddin Haqqani, and even the Iranian government, a long-term supporter of Massoud.

Similarly, Gall – who had praised the 1980s Afghan insurgency with the support of Pakistan – drew to condemning the 2010s Afghan insurgency and its Pakistani sponsor. Such dissonance reveals more about the motivations of the writers than it does about their subject matter; put simply, Afghan insurgency under the banner of jihad was useful to the West in the 1980s, and has been toxic to the West since 2001.

The wonders of a lycee education

France’s revisionism toward Massoud follows a similar trajectory. The French government and media have repeatedly issued grave warnings against even basic Islamic injunctions as a threat to laicite and a basis for “radical Islam”.

Yet an exception is made for Massoud.