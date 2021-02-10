A post-crash investigation shows Indonesian passenger jet’s throttles showed an “anomaly” and had been repaired several times before a deadly accident last month. Investigators on Wednesday said the exact cause of the crash was still unclear.

The 26-year-old plane passenger jet with 62 passengers and crew, including nearly a dozen children, were killed when the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged around 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) and crashed into waters off Jakarta on January 9.

"The left (engine throttle) was moving backward too far while the right one was not moving at all -it was stuck," said National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo.

The agency on Wednesday released its preliminary report on the crash that killed all 62 passengers and crew.

"But what would have caused this anomaly? We can't conclude anything just yet."

Authorities have previously said the crew did not declare an emergency or report technical problems with the aircraft before its dive, and that it was probably intact when it hit the water.

They cited a relatively small area where the wreckage was scattered and details from a retrieved flight data recorder - one of two so-called "black boxes" - showing the engine was still running just before it crashed.