Turkey will propose only partially activating its Russian S-400s in negotiations with the United States, which sanctioned Ankara over the air defence systems late last year, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

"We don't have to use them constantly," Akar was quoted as telling reporters on Tuesday, nodding to Greece's use of its Russian-made S-300s, which are predecessor missiles stationed on the island of Crete.

In December, Washington sanctioned Ankara for acquiring the S-400s on grounds they threaten its F-35 fighter jets and are incompatible with shared NATO defences.

Turkey rejects this and says the systems will stand independently from NATO defences.

Since Joe Biden was elected US president, Ankara has said it wants better ties and again proposed an S-400 joint working group.

But Washington has repeatedly rejected that and says sanctions will remain until Turkey no longer possesses the missiles.

'Ankara open to negotiations'