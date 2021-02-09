Anti-Muslim hate crimes increased by two percent in 2020 compared to figures in 2019.

The figures were released by Germany’s Ministry of Interior after The Left party filed a freedom of information request on the matter.

Over the course of 2020, there were at least 901 Islamophobic and anti-Muslim crimes that were registered with authorities according to the Neuer Osnabrücker Zeitung(NOZ), a regional German newspaper where the numbers were first reported.

In 2019 there were more than 884 recorded incidences of anti-Muslim crimes in Germany. The increase in recorded anti-Muslim hate crimes in 2020 occurred despite the ongoing pandemic.

In the offences recorded 48 people were injured compared to 34 people injured in 2019 and two deaths.

According to the Ministry of Interior, there were 77 attacks on mosques which included graffiti and other forms of desecration.

A member of The Left party in Germany speaking to NOZ called the registered cases of anti-Muslim violence as only the “tip of the iceberg,” arguing that most victims do not go to the authorities to report Islamophobic attacks.

A report on Islamophobia in Europe found that widespread Islamophobia in Germany has resulted in the electoral success of anti-Muslim parties such as the party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

“The anti-Islamic AfD receives its intellectual superstructure from right-wing masterminds and publicists, whose main goals are to prevent an alleged Islamisation of German culture and to produce ‘cultural purity’,” the report said.