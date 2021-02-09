Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as part of his official visit to the Gulf country.

“We conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings and good wishes to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf,” Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Thanks to Kuwait's mediation, there is now a positive atmosphere in the Gulf region, the top Turkish diplomat said.

Cavusoglu congratulated Kuwait for its successful diplomatic efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis.

The chief diplomat also held talks with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“We want a strong, unified and stable Gulf region. We will continue to work with the Gulf Cooperation Council. We will increase our cooperation in the fields of health and economy,” Cavusoglu said during the meeting.

Important projects

The Turkish foreign minister also met with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

“We had a fruitful meeting with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.