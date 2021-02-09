Sovereign states often violate their own laws as well as international law with the belief that there will be no accountability. However, the recent International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction decision against Israel, appears to be a serious warning for not only the Jewish state, but also for the sense of impunity other states might assume they possess.

In its landmark decision, the ICC ruled on Friday that the court’s prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, a Gambian lawyer, could investigate possible Israeli war crimes committed during the country’s Protective Edge Operation of 2014 conducted in Gaza, a Palestinian enclave. The prosecutor will also look at other allegations of Israeli war crimes committed when Tel Aviv used disproportionate force in response to the Palestinian Gaza Right of Return Protests in 2018.

Lastly, the ICC decision paves the way for the investigation of Israel’s expanding illegal settlement activities across occupied territories as well as other problematic conduct.

“The decision is welcome because it shows that the ICC will not be intimidated with respect to criminal allegations directed at countries protected by Western geopolitics,” says Richard Falk, a well-known international law professor, referring to Israel, which is not party to the ICC, located in the Hague, the Netherlands.

“It is also important as an affirmation of ICC jurisdictional authority for crimes committed on the territory of Parties to the Rome Statute (that is, the ICC Treaty) even if the perpetrators of the crimes were citizens or officials of a State that was not a Party, and had never given its consent to be bound by the treaty,” Falk tells TRT World.

Victory for international justice

Israel is not a party to the ICC treaty but the Palestinian Authority (PA), whose statehood and sovereignty has been subject to intense dispute across the international community, is. As a result, the ICC’s majority judges thought that the court could investigate Israeli actions across occupied territories as well as the acts of Palestinian groups like Hamas.

“In this sense, it is a victory for international criminal law accountability and a defeat for the geopolitics of impunity,” says Falk.

“The ICC is only a court of last resort, but it has a critical role to play to backstop justice when there is impunity nationally,” Balkees Jarrah, Human Rights Watch’s associate director for international justice, tells TRT World.

Antony Loewenstein, an independent author and film-maker who lived in Jerusalem from 2016-2020, is also happy about the ICC decision.

"The recent ICC decision is a welcome move by an international body with a mixed record of bringing justice to victims of conflict,” he says.

“Largely ignoring crimes by the Western powers since its inception, we're yet to see any trials of Western leaders, military generals or soldiers who caused carnage in Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq or beyond, the ICC has finally decided to grow a backbone and investigate the gross violations of international law in Gaza and the occupied West Bank,” Loewenstein tells TRT World.

The ICC decision also marks a victory for international groups fighting for the legal recognition of human rights violations committed across Palestine for many decades.

Since 2016, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the ICC to pursue “a formal Palestine investigation” given strong evidence that serious war crimes have been committed there, according to Jarrah.

“Impunity for these abuses remains the norm and highlights the importance of the ICC taking action as a court of last resort in situations like Palestine where recourse to domestic justice has been foreclosed,” says Jarrah.

Israel will fight the ICC

The decision has shocked the Israeli establishment, but mostly its Prime Minister. Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest serving leader, could be a person of interest in the investigation.

“When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes, this is pure antisemitism,” said Netanyahu, using antisemitism once again as a tool to prevent any discussion or investigation over the Israeli state’s atrocities.

“We will fight this perversion of justice with all our might,” Netanyahu said.

Yesterday, Netanyahu appeared in a domestic court, claiming his innocence against several corruption accusations. He will face another election challenge, an unprecedented fourth election in two years.

Despite his continuing protestations of innocence, his days may well be numbered in the prime ministry.

Falk sees a war crimes conviction in the Hague as a distinct possibility.

“There is little doubt in my mind, given the availability of abundant evidence and credible witnesses, that an ICC investigation would produce indictments, convictions, and arrest warrants,” the international law professor assesses.

“On the basis of preliminary ICC investigations the alleged perpetrators of the crimes include Netanyahu, as well as other political officials and military commanders and IDF personnel,” he says.