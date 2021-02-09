Police have charged a Kashmiri father seeking the body of his teenage son, who was slain by the Indian forces, with conspiring to organise illegal processions in the disputed region.

Indian police on Monday said Mushtaq Ahmed and six others, including his two brothers, were charged last week under India's harsh anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Government forces fatally shot Ahmed's 16-year-old son, Athar Mushtaq, and two other young men on December 30 during what police described as a gunfight after the men refused to surrender on the outskirts of Srinagar city in India-administered Kashmir.

They described the men as "hardcore associates of terrorists" opposed to Indian rule in Kashmir.

Authorities buried them at a remote graveyard about 115 kilometres from their ancestral villages.

READ MORE: Indian troops kill Kashmir 'rebels' but families say they were innocent

India denies proper funerals to slain

Under a policy started in April 2020, Indian authorities have buried over 150 alleged Kashmiri rebels in unmarked graves, denying their families proper funerals.

The policy has added to widespread anti-India anger in the region.

The young men's families have protested repeatedly seeking their bodies while insisting they were not rebels and were killed in cold blood.

There is no way to independently confirm either claim.

The killings and remote burial drew widespread public mourning.

Videos on social media in which Ahmed sought his son's body triggered an outburst of emotions as thousands rallied behind a "return the bodies" campaign.

Last month, Ahmed dug a grave for his son at his village, demanding that his body be exhumed and returned for burial at his ancestral graveyard.

The grave remains empty.

READ MORE: Indian army 'planted weapons' on bodies of slain Kashmir civilians

'Police are seeking my silence'

Two police officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with government regulations said the defendants conspired to organise illegal processions, abetted anti-national elements and spread disaffection against the state.

The defendants have not yet been taken into custody.

The anti-terror law was amended in 2019 to allow the government to designate an individual as a terrorist.