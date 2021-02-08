Ihosvany Castellanos Santos is apologetic about responding late to messages, the internet is expensive and the economic situation in Cuba is far from good.

That, however, hasn't stopped the country from becoming an unlikely contender in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Santos, an associate professor at the country’s health institute is optimistic of the strides his country has made in trials towards a working Covid-19 vaccine.

The government-backed Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) has produced a vaccine that is currently entering Phase 3 trials.

While Latin American heavyweights Brazil and Mexico vie for supply deals from Western, Chinese and Russian pharmaceutical companies Cuba has four prospective vaccines in the pipeline.

The "Sovereign 02" as one of the vaccines is called, alludes to what it means for this small island nation to achieve a meaningful working vaccine given its superpower neighbour’s attempt to economically cripple the country over the last six decades. The Sovereign 02 is also furthest ahead in the trials.

Cuba, Santos tells TRT World, decided to invest in its own vaccine due to the “financial persecution” the country faces from the United States, which subjected the country to “economic, commercial and financial blockades.”

US sanctions on the communist country include food and medicine which, according to a report, has dramatically harmed the “health and nutrition of large numbers of ordinary Cuban citizens.”

Those same “hostile policies” that have prevented ordinary Cubans from accessing healthcare are now also making it hard for the country to speed up vaccine research, says Santos.

“Since the clinical trials began on August 24, 2020, it [Sovereign 02] reports zero serious adverse events after the injection of the first volunteers,” says Santos adding “what is normally done in years has been accomplished in just under three months.”

Cuba, in the world of medicine, is known for offering high-quality healthcare at a low cost, in particular for developing countries.

The country boasts thousands of doctors working from Africa to Latin America and Asia providing primary care to millions of people – those networks and relationships may well be a template if its Covid-19 vaccine proves to be a success.