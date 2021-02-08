A report from the New York Times has revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) established an electronic spy network which included former US National Security Agency (NSA) members to spy on Qatar.

According to the newspaper, the main reason behind the UAE’s attempt was to prove Qatar's terrorism financing allegations and its funding of the Muslim Brotherhood group.

As per the report, the UAE offered members of the spy network high salaries, doubling or even quadrupling their previous stipends.

"We were misled by double financial offers under the cover of working for an allied government of Washington," one of the former members of the network told The New York Times.

The Abu Dhabi government has yet to comment on this report.

Not the first time

It is not the first time such reports have emerged. Among several other instances of spying on Qatari interests by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it was revealed in December 2020 that the Pegasus spyware created by Israeli company, the NSO Group, was reportedly used by Abu Dhabi and Riyadh to hack into the phones and devices of several Al Jazeera journalists.

The incident was uncovered after Al Jazeera’s renowned journalist Tamer Almisshal sought out cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto following suspicions that his phone had been hacked. The researchers then monitored his phone and found the spyware.

“They have used some of the content they stole from the phones to blackmail journalists by posting private photos on the internet,” Almisshal said.

In its report, Citizen Lab raised its concerns over the vulnerability of Apple's iPhone and the impact the lack of sufficient security had had on one of the most prominent international media organisations.