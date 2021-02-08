Armed men have raided two villages in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state, killing at least 19 people, in the latest violence to hit the region.

"Kaduna state government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 19 citizens in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas," Samuel Aruwan, internal affairs commissioner said in a statement on Monday.

"The citizens were killed by armed bandits at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari and Kujeni village in Kajuru, where several others were left with bullet wounds," Aruwan said.

Bandit attacks

Gunmen from kidnapping and cattle rustling gangs — called bandits by locals — often raid villages in northwest Nigeria, stealing cattle, kidnapping for ransom, and burning homes after looting supplies.

Late on Saturday, bandits riding on motorcycles killed 14 people and injured others when they invaded Kutemeshi where they looted shops, the official said.

On the same day, motorbike-riding gunmen also stormed Kujeni where they killed five people and burnt "several" houses, warehouses, and church, said Aruwan in the statement.

But residents said 19 people were killed just in the raid in Kutemeshi.