Myanmar police have fired rubber bullets and water canons to disperse anti-coup protesters who have defied warnings from Myanmar’s generals to rally for a fourth straight day after the military imposed a ban on gatherings at flashpoint sites.

The military banned gatherings of more than five people in parts of Yangon, the nation's commercial capital, and other areas across the country where major rallies had erupted over the weekend and on Monday.

At least three people were hurt by rubber bullets in the capital Naypyitaw, a doctor said.

The February 1 coup and detention of elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has brought the largest demonstrations in more than a decade and a growing civil disobedience movement affecting hospitals, schools and government offices.

Rallies have seen hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets.

Myanmar police arrested at least 27 anti-coup demonstrators in the second-biggest city Mandalay on Tuesday, including a journalist, media organisations said, as protesters defied bans on gatherings amid nationwide dissent against the junta.

A journalist from the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) said he was detained after he was filming the rally. He said people were beaten. Two media organisations also confirmed the arrests.

Rubber bullet wounds

An emergency clinic in the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw also known as Naypyidaw treated three patients on Tuesday with wounds suspected of being from rubber bullets, a doctor said.

The doctor, who asked not to be named, told Reuters the clinic provided preliminary treatment before the three plus another patient with head injuries were transferred to a main hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, police in Naypyitaw fired gunshots into the air to disperse demonstrations against the ruling military, witnesses said.

"They fired warning shots to the sky two times, then they fired (at protesters) with rubber bullets," a resident told AFP, adding that he saw some people injured.

An AFP reporter on the ground confirmed that shots had been fired.

Fresh protest

On Tuesday morning, fresh protests emerged in various parts of Yangon, including near the headquarters of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party of Suu Kyi.

The protesters carried anti-coup placards including "We want our leader," in reference to Suu Kyi, and "No dictatorship."

In San Chaung township – where large gatherings were specifically banned – scores of teachers marched on the main road, waving a defiant three-finger salute that has become the trademark sign of the protesters.

"We are not worried about their warning. That's why we came out today. We cannot accept their excuse of vote fraud. We do not want any military dictatorship," teacher Thein Win Soe told AFP.

