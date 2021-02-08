WORLD
3 MIN READ
Three climbers lost on K2 mountain feared dead
Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr were last seen at what is considered the most difficult part of the climb: a steep and narrow gully just 300m shy of the 8,611m high K2 peak.
Three climbers lost on K2 mountain feared dead
Polish climber Magdalena Gorzkowska attempts to climb the K2 mountain in winter, in Pakistan in this undated photo. / Reuters
February 8, 2021

Pakistani military helicopters continued to search for three missing climbers on the world's second highest mountain K2 on Monday, as hope of their survival faded rapidly.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, 45, of Pakistan, John Snorri, 47, of Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr, 33, of Chile, were last seen Friday around noon at what is considered the most difficult part of the climb: the Bottleneck, a steep and narrow gully just 300m shy of the 8,611m high K2 peak.

The spot is just above the ceiling of helicopters, which have been searching for three days now.

Sadpara, one of Pakistan's most celebrated climbers who had ascended eight of the world's highest mountains, was accompanied by his 20-year-old son Sajid Sadpara, who was told by his father to climb down when an oxygen mask he was using malfunctioned.

READ MORE:Nepal mountaineers return home on top of the world after K2 triumph

'Kept the light of my tent'

He told repoters on Sunday he waited overnight at a camp just below the Bottleneck, believing the three had summitted and would be coming down.

RECOMMENDED

"I kept the light of my tent on at night thinking they would see it when they return," he said..

"I think if they search for the bodies it makes sense to continue the operation, but their chances of surviving, if you are at 8,000m in winter for two or three days, a person's chances of surviving are next no none."

It was the group's second attempt at climbing K2 this winter, in a season that has already seen three other climbers die in the area.

Bulgarian Atanas Skatov's body was picked up by a helicopter on February 5, and officials believe he fell while trying to climb K2.

Last month a team of 10 Nepali sherpas became the first people to summit K2 in the winter.

The same day, Spanish climber Sergio Mingote, 49, died after he fell down a crevasse attempting to make his way down to Base Camp. And last month American Alex Goldfarb-Rumyantzev died trying to scale nearby Pastore Peak in preparation for attempting to summit 8,047m high Broad Peak .

READ MORE: Pakistan continues search for missing climbers on K2 mountain

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'