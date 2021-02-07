Libya's new Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has described Turkey as a "friend and ally", saying his government will strive to achieve peace in his war-torn country and Ankara can help achieve those goals.

"We maintain great solidarity with the Turkish state and people," Dbeibeh told Anadolu Agency in his first interview after being elected to lead an interim government.

"Turkey is an ally, friend, and a brotherly state, and it has huge capabilities to help the Libyans achieve their real goals. Turkey is considered a real partner [in] Libya," he said.

"Turkey was the only country that the Libyans could freely travel to during the war. Turkey has kept its airports open to the Libyans and did not close its embassy in [capital] Tripoli."

Dbeibeh said the freedom of movement will reflect positively on economic cooperation between both countries.

Interim government leaders

On Friday, Libya's rival political groups agreed to form an interim unity government after five days of talks in Switzerland.

Mohammad Younes Menfi was elected to head the Presidency Council of an interim government and Dbeibeh as its prime minister.

Mossa al Koni and Abdullah Hussein al Lafi were also voted on the three-strong Presidency Council.

"My government will work to establish peace in Libya and solve the major problems facing the country," Dbeibeh said, adding the election of an interim authority by the Political Dialogue Forum "would serve the best of Libya and its people."

Government formation

Dbeibeh said the new government will be formed after three weeks before being put for a vote of confidence by the Libyan Parliament.

"There will be a fair representation of all segments of the Libyan people and all regions, but the focus will be on [achieving] the technocrat goals," he said.