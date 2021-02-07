George Shultz, the US secretary of state who survived bitter infighting in President Ronald Reagan's administration to help forge a new era in American-Soviet relations and bring on the end of the Cold War, died at age 100, the California-based Hoover Institute has said.

Shultz died on Saturday at his home on the campus of Stanford University, where he was a distinguished fellow at the Hoover Institution, a think tank, and professor emeritus at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

A cause of death was not provided.

A man of broad experience and talents, Shultz achieved success in statesmanship, business and academia.

His efforts as America's top diplomat from 1982 to 1989 under the Republican Reagan helped lead to the conclusion of the four-decade-long Cold War that began after World War Two, pitting the United States and its allies against the Soviet Union and the communist bloc and generating fears of a global nuclear conflict.

"One of the most consequential policymakers of all time, having served three American presidents, George P. Shultz died February 6 at age 100," the Hoover Institution think tank said in a statement on its website.

Nuclear forces treaty

Shultz, a steady, patient and low-key man who became one of the longest-serving secretaries of state, steered to completion a historic treaty scrapping superpower medium-range nuclear missiles and set a pattern for dealings between Moscow and Washington that made human rights a routine agenda item.