WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist after four years in detention
Mahmoud Hussein was detained in December 2016 after arriving in Cairo from Doha on charges of spreading false news, joining a banned group, and receiving foreign funds.
Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist after four years in detention
Mahmoud Hussein (R), an Egyptian national and a journalist for Qatar-based Al Jazeera Arabic kisses a child upon his arrival at his family home in the Giza village of Zawyet Abu Musallam, south of capital Cairo on February 6, 2021. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
February 6, 2021

Egyptian authorities have released Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian journalist working for Qatar's Al Jazeera television network who had been held in pre-trial detention for more than four years.

A Cairo court ordered Hussein's release with "precautionary measures" pending investigations on February 1, his brother Nageh Hussein and lawyer Taher Abou al Nasr told Reuters news agency on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what the release conditions were but Nageh Hussein said his brother may be required to spend several hours every Saturday and Tuesday in a police station.

The 54-year-old Egyptian national was released on Thursday from a Cairo prison, a security source, and his daughter Azzahra Hussein confirmed to AFP news agency.

"His father died before witnessing this moment, he was waiting for it for a long time," Hussein's mother told AFP before her son's arrival.

READ MORE:The geopolitics behind Saudi-Qatari reconciliation

READ MORE:The winners and the losers of the Qatar blockade

Victim of Gulf row?

Hussein, who was detained in December 2016 after arriving Cairo from Doha for a vacation, was being held on charges of spreading false news, joining a banned group and receiving foreign funds.

He was released several weeks after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January to restore diplomatic, trade, and travel ties with Qatar severed in 2017 over allegations that Qatar supported militants, a charge that Doha denies.

RECOMMENDED

"Even though there are bail conditions... Dad is out of the police station, thank God. Freedom to all those oppressed," his other daughter based in Paris, Aya Hussein, said on Twitter.

READ MORE:Journalist sent back to Egyptian jail just as he was set to be released

Al Jazeera welcomes Hussein's release 

Al Jazeera Media Network welcomed the news.

"...no journalist should ever be subjected to what Mahmoud has suffered for the past four years for merely carrying out his profession," the TV network said in a statement on its website.

"Today, we are pleased he is finally reunited with his family, after being robbed four years from his life and deprived of his fundamental rights."

Egypt freed three Al Jazeera journalists, including an Australian, an Egyptian-Canadian and an Egyptian, in 2015 after more than one year in detention pending trial. 

READ MORE:Advanced spyware reportedly targeted phones of Al Jazeera reporters

READ MORE:UAE lobbying behind registering of AJ+ as foreign agent in the US

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report