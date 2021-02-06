Police have locked down a large area of central Tunis, blocking roads as thousands of protesters, backed by the country's powerful labour union, gathered in Tunisia's biggest demonstration for years.

Saturday's rally was held to mark the anniversary of the 2013 killing of a prominent activist, Chokri Belaid, and to protest against police abuses that demonstrators say have imperilled the freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that triggered the "Arab spring".

Riot police deployed cordons around the city centre, stopping both cars and many people from entering the streets around Avenue Habib Bourguiba as thousands of people gathered, a Reuters witness said.

READ MORE: Hundreds protest in Tunisia over inequality, police brutality

Focus on abuse of detainees

Unlike previous marches in the wave of street protests that have rippled across Tunisia in recent weeks, Saturday's rally is backed by the UGTT union, the country's most powerful political organisation with a million members.

Protests, which began with clashes and rioting in deprived districts last month over inequality, have increasingly focused on a large number of arrests, and reports – denied by the Interior Ministry – of abuse of detainees.