WORLD
3 MIN READ
Second major snowstorm in a week blankets US Northeast
By early evening, snow totals had reached 20 to 28cm from the New York metro region up to eastern Massachusetts.
Second major snowstorm in a week blankets US Northeast
People cross the street as snow falls in North Bergen, New Jersey on February 7, 2021. / AP
February 8, 2021

A major snowstorm pushed through the Northeastern United States on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped more than 60 centimetres (cm) on parts of the region.

By early evening, snow totals had reached 20 to 28cm from the New York metro region up to eastern Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service reported 28cm had fallen in Walpole, Massachusetts. 

Some areas on Long Island had seen 20 centimetres, and Westwood, in northern New Jersey, measured 22.8cm.

About 12cm had fallen in Central Park.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 11.5cm of snow in New York City and 5 to 1cm in Washington, DC. 

Up to 30cm was projected to fall on some areas along the Connecticut coastline.

RECOMMENDED

Large, fluffy flakes began falling in Rhode Island late Sunday morning, prompting local governments to enact street parking bans and warn of poor travel conditions for the rest of the day. 

A heavy band of snow heading northeast had dumped 13cm in the towns of Sharon and Uxbridge, southeast of Boston.

In Connecticut, a jack-knifed tractor-trailer caused two exits to be closed on Interstate 84 in Middlebury, with only one lane of traffic getting by.

Weather service forecaster Bob Oravec said a mix of snow and rain would move northward up the East Coast. "It is a fast-moving storm," Oravec said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday's snowfall would not close Covid-19 vaccination sites.

The massive snowstorm that hit the region on February 1 forced the postponement of hundreds of vaccination appointments in New York and elsewhere.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'