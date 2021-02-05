The US ambassador to Turkey has said that they hope the S-400 issue between Turkey and the US can be resolved.

"We hope that the issue of S-400 can be resolved. But if it cannot be, we will continue to focus on all the areas of our cooperation that are not directly affected by the sanctions which we put into place," David Satterfield told reporters on Friday, evaluating Turkey-US relations.

The US administration imposed sanctions "very precisely", he said, noting: "We did not aim at affecting the Turkish defence sector as a whole, but rather specific licenses to SSB (Presidency of Defence Industries). We were compelled to take this step with regret."

On December 14, the US imposed sanctions on Turkey's defence institution and its four executives over the acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

US officials have voiced opposition to the deal, claiming the S-400s would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems, and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Turkish officials have repeatedly proposed a working group to examine the technical compatibility issue.

"There is no study group, working group, nor will there be. This is an issue of the execution of US statute and US law," the ambassador added.

Stressing the significance they attach to relations in all dimensions with Turkey, including trade and economy, Satterfield said Turkey is an important and valuable strategic partner of the US and a NATO ally.

Separately US Department of Defence spokesman also raised the S-400 issue between the two nations, said the Russian systems' incompatibility with F-35 "and Turkey has been suspended from the program."

"We urge Turkey not to retain S-400 system," spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing on Friday.

Aiming for $100 billion bilateral trade volume

The US has over $30 billion of investment in Turkey, while the volume of bilateral trade exceeds $20 billion, Satterfield noted, saying there are also 1,700 US companies doing business in Turkey.

"We employ a well over 75,000 Turks in these businesses. This is an important relationship for the United States. It's an important relationship for Turkey, for Turks and for Americans. And it's a relationship security dimension. In its economic commercial dimension, we very much would like to build and expand," Satterfield added.

Recalling the "aspirational goal" of $100 billion bilateral trade volume, he noted that although this is "a very ambitious target, given the current level of $20 billion," they will continue to do anything to promote Turkish business in the United States.

"We've seen real progress in return of foreign direct investment to Turkey over the last few months, that's encouraging. Stabilisation of the value of the [Turkish] lira has also been encouraging. These are positive directions, we have always been confident in the fundamental strengths of the Turkish economy," Satterfield stressed.

Eastern Mediterranean

Touching on the 61st round of the exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece held in Istanbul, he said the US welcomes the re-engagement of the meetings and looks to the next round planned to take place in the Greek capital Athens.

"This is a very positive development, and it has the strongest possible support of the United States and I think broadly, Europe and the international community. We'd like to see these talks continue, we would like to see a continued effort by both states to refrain from unilateral actions which generate distrust, and can produce the potential of escalation or confrontation," Satterfield noted.

The US acknowledges and appreciates measures that Turkey has taken to build such an atmosphere as well as efforts undertaken by Greece, he said, adding that these kinds of issues are "tough, long-standing, and complex issues" as maritime questions.

"But with good faith, with sustained effort and commitment, they are issues that ultimately can arrive at a resolution. We've seen that happen in other, even more complex, even more difficult situations," he added.

UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

Recalling the first in a series of votes on the election of Libya's interim president and prime minister, the US ambassador said: "We are very supportive of the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum."

"It's in the interest of everyone to support this UN process, to see stability restored in a political context to Libya and to see preparations made for the ultimate goal of elections at the end of the year and withdrawal of all foreign forces from that troubled country," he noted.

Mohammad Younes Menfi on Friday was elected the president of Libya's interim government, and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah the prime minister in the Presidency Council during voting in an unnamed location in Switzerland not far from Geneva.