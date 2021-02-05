Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly criticised the US and France over their statements about the protest at Istanbul's Bogazici University.

"What does America or the European Union say? 'We condemn what happened at Bogazici University.' Well, I'm saying this to the US: 'In the name of democracy, do you not feel any shame over the events that took place in America shortly before elections?'," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayer.

Bogazici protests

The protests erupted in Istanbul against the recent appointment of Bogazici University's new rector, Melih Bulu, with a group of students calling for his resignation.

Demonstrations intensified when two Bogazici University students were remanded in custody by a Turkish court for displaying a painting allegedly offensive to Islamic values on university grounds.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday nearly 80 of those recently arrested amid ongoing protests are members of far-left terror groups, including the DHKP/C and TKP-ML.

Recalling incidents in the US prior to the presidential elections, Erdogan said, "Remember how everyone threatened each other during the events there; how racism was at the highest; how the cops killed your Black citizens. How would you explain that to the world?"

Erdogan also slammed French President Emmanuel Macron over his comments on protests at Bogazici University.

"Macron, you deal with the matter of those yellow vests first. Currently, all those yellow vests, citizens are on the streets. You can't deal with this; you should sort this out first."