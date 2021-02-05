The democratisation of a retail stock investing did not work out as planned. It wasn’t supposed to be so embarrassing for the financial industry.

Trading app Robinhood has found itself in the unenviable position of having to scramble to raise billions of dollars to cover a Reddit-fueled surge of trades of shares in morbid brick-and-mortar video game chain GameStop. On the bright side for Robinhood, which had offered users a way to make complex trades without the advice of brokers, saw a jump in new downloads.

Hedge funds, which leverage big sums of money to make many bets that stocks will go up or down, had borrowed the stock in the expectation that its price would fall, a reasonable wager amid the upheaval of a pandemic and a wider shift to downloadable games.

Two major hedge funds, Melvin Capital and Citadel, had taken that bet, but in doing so had exposed themselves to the theoretical risk that the stock price could go up. Just a month ago, that seemed unlikely.

What they did not expect was that a group of individual investors would call their bluff, and buy the stock to send its price soaring beyond. Assailed from all sides was the assumption that stock prices were supposed to reflect a rational appreciation of the value of a company.

Voices on the populist left and right cheered on the humiliation of a financial industry that had profited sagaciously from trading on human misery and immiseration at scale, and had lost its lustre as a legitimate driver of growth in the popular imagination, especially after the 2008 financial crisis.

The peak of the frenzy lasted about three days last week. Rising from just $10 dollars a share to a height of more than $347 dollars, the value of GameStop stock is now back down to around $80 dollars. Here’s a graph of the rollercoaster ride the shares took.

Some of the retail investors were able to get out before the stock fell. The ad-hoc hedge fund created out of a phalanx of strangers on Reddit saw the app start to restrict trading when it could no longer cover its clients’ trades. Robinhood doing that was not illegal, but it was an emergency brake most brokers rarely have a reason to pull.

‘’I made $30,000 by getting out when the stock price was highest, and I feel a bit guilty about it,’’ said one investor, who asked to use the pseudonym Rob Roy, a legendary heroic outlaw from 18th century Scottish history who defied the designs of landed nobility. ‘’I took money from people who were holding on to it in the hope that holding the stock would hurt a hedge fund.’’

‘’It made me feel like the second to last guy off the Titanic,’’ Roy told TRT World. ‘’When I was looking at the price go up and up and up I felt vertigo. And when I got out of it, I felt relief. I pity everybody else who is still in it because they can’t.’’

Roy had been casually buying GameStop stock based on the buzz about it on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets. The activity on that message board is now the subject of scrutiny from the US Treasury Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which will now have to figure out what, if anything, can be done to better manage the next online insurgency with populist characteristics.

You Only Live Once

The purpose of financial regulation, in theory, is to protect the weak from the strong, or the poor from the rich. As of Friday, February 5, Robinhood has reopened trading on Gamestop stock. But the hype has now encouraged people to try their luck that the bubble will come back. One of the top posts on r/wallstreetbets warns investors not to gamble in a self-destructive fashion.

‘’New members of this sub need to understand to only put in money that they can afford to lose. I can see comments of single mother putting her life savings in and college kids borrowing money at a very high interest and going all in,’’ Redditer u/mooboy333 writes.

‘’This is not a joke. Losing money is not a joke. If you get a loan and buy a stock, you are at a risk. Only buy with money that you can afford to lose. Don't put your life savings or retirement corpus on this. For people who are getting emotional and going all in against the hedge funds, the hedge funds will have a small scratch and you would be destroyed in the end. The concept of YOLO [You Only Live Once] with buying stocks works only till you don't go bankrupt.’’

Robinhood and other retail investment firms were there to herd investors like cattle from pasture to marketplace, and suddenly these cowboys got knocked off their horses in a stampede. A good portion of the cattle are now on their own, and the unlucky ones destined to wander off and succumb to thirst or exposure in the unforgiving desert.

These unlucky cattle were, of course, deaf to calls for them to consider that the stampede was self-defeating, unwise and ill-advised. Financial services still represent the largest industry as a share of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), at 21 percent, the consultancy Deloitte estimates.

The industry remains viable for investors who can dodge retail trader stampedes, and hedge funds will learn how to adapt to the potential for future message-board rebellions. Investment firm algorithms that trawl the web to find out how to make savvy bets can be recalibrated to account for such chaos.

Surveying the hoof-marked landscape, it’s worth asking why so many retail investors would desecrate the concept of equity itself. Is it just sheer bloody-mindedness, obstinance or pig-headedness? Is it just a desire for vengeance? Superficially, these factors are certainly at play, but there’s a deeper phenomenon at work.

Where did the reverence for the financial industry go? It went the way of the financial industry, which has more or less disappeared in physical form. The New York Stock Exchange is no longer a bustling hall full of human beings in downtown Manhattan. Most of it is a blinking colonnade of servers inside a building in New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from New York City. Trades take place in an anonymous ether. It’s hard to believe in the utility of something you can’t even see.

The pandemic has simply accelerated the placelessness of not just the American economy, but every society that weaved smartphones with interacting in physical space. Interacting in physical space with other people is now both dangerous and, at scale in some places, illegal. It’s also created deep class resentments.

Hedge fund investors can work from home and avoid death by coronavirus. People with jobs at grocery stores and in meat processing plants cannot work from home. Vaccines should, at some point, slow this trend to some degree, but the memory of its unfairness will remain, just as the 2008 financial crisis does.

And then, of course, there’s the placelessness of young men in modernity, searching for some kind of collective source of meaning. . What we consider ‘’meaning’’ can be appreciated in an intellectual or philosophical or metaphysical or spiritual sense. But when it manifests itself outdoors, the craving for meaning can be destructive, especially when society has forgotten to find a purpose for them that gives them a stake in a future that keeps them occupied or, at the very least, distracted from engaging in self-defeating market panics.

‘’To reproduce the next generation in equal or greater numbers, a given tribe or society needs most of its women to participate in reproduction. But only a fraction of the men are necessary for the same goal. The rest are disposable. Our traditional gender socialisation reflects that,’’ Alex Gendler, a Brooklyn-based writer who discussed this topic in a recent article for the magazine American Affairs, told TRT World.

And more men than ever are surviving to adulthood in the developed world thanks to modern medicine and an overall lack of wars and famines that have reliably culled men who would otherwise have gone on to live malcontented lives of mischief. When the future is a fog, self-destruction can look a lot like heroism.

As Gendler’s article notes, this phenomenon is particularly pronounced in China today, and the fermented discontent of these men, known as ‘’bare branches,’’ has been the cause of social upheaval and subversion in the country’s past. The same demographic phenomenon is happening in India. It’s bad news for the prospects for peace in the 21st century that the countries that control the three largest standing armies should each be experiencing their own crises of excess, aimless testosterone.

‘’Men are encouraged to take more risks, and also given more freedom to do so. And in a hierarchical society, that risk-taking has often been directed towards things like war, hard labor, exploration of new colonies, and so on,’’ Gendler said.

‘’These have the double benefit of possibly reaping huge benefits for the ruling class by increasing the society's material base, but also reducing the number of 'unattached men.’ When you don't have this kind of release valve but you still have a hierarchical society, you end up with a lot of resentful young men at the bottom who have neither the economic nor the social opportunity to start a family and ascend the ladder, and they channel their frustration in street violence, organized crime, and even mass political rebellion,’’ Gendler added.