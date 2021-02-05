Yemen's warring factions have declared their readiness to act after US President Joe Biden called for renewed efforts to end their conflict, but experts have said that a real solution appears out of reach.

In his first major foreign policy speech since replacing Donald Trump last month, Biden appointed an envoy to push for peace and said the US would end all support for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen on Thursday.

"This war has to end," Biden said.

"To underscore our commitment, we are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales."

The grinding six-year war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, triggering what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

READ MORE: Biden terminates US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

Supporting new US approach

Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, welcomed his remarks and stressed the "importance of supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis."

It hailed Timothy Lenderking's appointment as US envoy, describing it as "another important step" taken by the US to "end the war caused by the Iran-backed Houthis."

The Houthi rebels, who control much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, said they supported the approach of the new US administration.

"The real proof to achieve peace in Yemen is an end to the aggression and a lifting of the blockade," Houthi spokesman Mohamed Abdel Salam in a tweet.

"Yemen's missiles are for the defence of Yemen and stopping them comes when an end to the aggression and a lifting of the blockade are totally achieved," he added.

Saudi Arabia reacted by reasserting its commitment to a political solution in Yemen.

The kingdom also welcomed Biden's "commitment to cooperate with the kingdom to defend its sovereignty and counter threats against it," according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

But like the Yemeni government, it did not address Biden's decision to end military support to the war in Yemen.

READ MORE: Yemen's Houthis make advances with government engaged in corruption: UN

US hits back at Iran

Saudi Arabia, which has led a military intervention against the Houthis since 2015, has come under repeated missile or drone attacks from the Shia rebels.

It has repeatedly accused regional rival Iran of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Houthis, a charge Tehran denies.