On January 15, 1991, the UN deadline for Iraq’s withdrawal from Kuwait, which had been occupied since August 1990, had passed. ‘Operation Desert Storm’ commenced with airstrikes against Iraq and its military, launched by American F-117 stealth fighters and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The war represented a transformation in the way America began to coerce Iraq and other Middle Eastern nations from the air. For more than thirty years, this policy endured, reaching its apogee under the Trump administration.

On the thirtieth anniversary of the 1991 Gulf war, the question remains as to whether the Biden administration will make a break with this decades-long policy.

Operation Desert Storm: the progenitor of America’s air wars

During Operation Desert Storm, Iraq would endure a six-week air campaign that represented the first time the US attempted to shape, control, and configure the region using airpower.

Twenty-five years later, the air campaign against Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria during the Obama administration demonstrated that America continued to determine the destiny of the Middle East from miles above its soil.

In January 2020 the Trump administration assassinated a sovereign official of the Iranian military, Qassem Soleimani, in an attempt to weaken the Islamic Republic’s influence on allied militias in Iraq.

Up until 1991, American intervention in Middle Eastern nations’ domestic affairs was carried out through covert operations: from the CIA overthrow of the Iranian premier Mosaddegh in 1953, or deploying the US Marines to Lebanon twice, in 1958 and then in 1982 during the civil war to prop up pro-Western governments.

Otherwise it projected its power through naval forces, such as in 1987 when the US Navy deployed to the Gulf to reflag Kuwaiti ships during the Iran-Iraq War, a campaign that led to the American warship Vincennes shooting down an Iranian civilian airliner, Iran Air Flight 655, on 3 July 1988.

Just a few years later, ‘Operation Desert Storm’ represented the first time the US sought to change the status quo on the ground in the Middle East, the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait, from the air in an attempt to compel Iraq to withdraw.

However, the Iraqi military endured the next six-weeks of aerial assaults. The Iraqi soldiers were mass conscripted into a doomed defense of Kuwait and Iraq. They were hungry and had to conserve ammunition when defending themselves from the aerial onslaught.

Yet, they were commanded to defend Iraq and its 19th province, Kuwait, at all costs. In spite of the desperate need for provisions, what reached the frontline units were just words of support from the Iraqi leadership. The Iraqi military stood no chance of resisting the aerial campaign.

Six weeks later Iraqi forces still had not withdrawn from Kuwait. It took US and coalition ground forces to expel the Iraqi military, which happened relatively quickly within the span of two days, demonstrating that attempting to dictate reality on the ground from the air rarely achieves any strategic aims.

This lesson was not heeded by subsequent American administrations.