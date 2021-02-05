Kazakhstan, which is at the centre of Eurasian geography, is going through a crucial reform that would shape almost all aspects of life.

The recent developments in Kazakhstan, which has played a leading role in the integration efforts of the Turkic world in the last 30 years following its independence, show that the country intends to take itself onto the path of transformation under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kazakhstan recently announced its adaptation of a new alphabet with Turkish input as part of the reforms and introduced the new Latin alphabet prepared with the contribution of Turkish linguists.

Talking to TRT World, Professor Ebulfez Suleymanli of Uskudar University, who is known for his scholarship in social and cultural studies of the Turkic world, said: “A very important process is taking place in Kazakhstan in the name of nationalisation.”

“During the Soviet era, Kazakhstan had a very different structure. Its ethnic identity consisted of Kazakhs and Russians. The country successfully survived this process in a patient and gradual way. There is also cross-cultural competition in the region, and Russia's cultural pressure continues. The alphabet change and the implementation of the Latin alphabet is important for its relations with the Turkic Republics. The policy of nationalisation was put into practice. It was important to ensure national unity after the Soviets,” Suleymanli told TRT World.

The reforms sped up soon after President Tokayev took charge of the country. Tokayev was elected in June 2019 as the second president of the country, replacing Kazakhstan’s founding President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

On September 1 2020, Tokayev said, “We're not stopping anywhere. We are gradually adapting our political system to the new situation.”

“Our society needs political reforms, so we will definitely continue. The main enemies of democracy are ignorance and populism. This fact must be taken into account. The successful implementation of these reforms and changes depends on the unity, patriotism and civic responsibility of all of us,” he said while reading out his official speech titled “Kazakhstan in the face of a new reality: Time For Action”.

According to Professor Suleymanli, Kazakhstan's transition from Cyrillic to the Latin alphabet should not be considered only as a letter change.

“This transition is one of the first steps in the economic, cultural, and political integration of the Turkic world," Suleymanli said.

Evaluating the decision in terms of cultural integrity, the professor believes the transition of language in Kazakhstan will affect Uzbeks, Kyrgyz, and Turkmens.

“Therefore this move will be a very important path towards Turkish unity since the change in 'alphabet difference creates a psychological barrier'," he said.

As Turkey and Kazakhstan are trade partners, Suleymanli said, the common alphabet will enhance the understanding between the two nations on the matters of trade.

From a geocultural point of view, Suleymanli said Kazakhstan has the potential to attract investments from both the East and the West since it is at the centre of Eurasia.

“Geographically, it's at the intersection of West and East. These steps could facilitate its integration with the West. It is important for Kazakhstan to achieve a new balance,” Suleymanli said during an interview with TRT World.