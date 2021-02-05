In 2017, Sayed Murtaza’s life was upended when an explosion in a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul claimed the lives of his brother and cousin among many others.

“I lost all hope when I lost my family members. They were praying in a house of God; I still don’t understand why they were killed. That was one of the darkest days of my life,” Murtaza told TRT World.

The growing insecurity in Afghanistan forced Murtaza to leave his country. Soon after the attack, Murtaza, a school teacher by day and university student by night, packed his bags and escaped to neighbouring Iran to seek refuge.

This was not the first displacement for Murtaza. Like most Afghans, his family fled the country during the war against the former Soviet Union, which paved the way for an extremist regime of the Taliban.

For Murtaza, the journey out of Afghanistan was unexpected. Never before had Murtaza or any of his family members been subjected to abuse, ill-treatment and physical violence while crossing the Afghan border to enter Iran.

“The smugglers took us in an overcrowded car through the desert in Nimruz province. We were shot at several times, and one of the bullets hit my shoulder,” Murtaza said.

He bled profusely. The smugglers refused to stop the car to tend his wounds and drove all the way to Iran. It was days after getting shot that he was treated at an Iranian hospital.

With violence showing no signs of abating, Afghans are once again pushed out of their homes and forced to undertake a new exodus. The neighbouring states have been less welcoming to them than yesteryears.

A new draft law proposed in the Iranian parliament has recommended criminalisation of undocumented migrant and asylum seekers like Murtaza, punishing them with jail term of up to 25 years. A clause in the draft also allows the Iranian security officials to shoot at vehicles suspected of carrying undocumented immigrants.

According to local reports in Iran, the bill titled “Samandaye atbaye khareje ghayer mjaz” which in Persian means to ‘Organizing unauthorized foreign nationals’ was introduced to the parliament in the last week of November by 32 lawmakers. It states that any person who enters Iran without a permit will be sentenced to a “first-degree punishment” which includes imprisonment of up to 25 years or a fine of one billion Iranian Rials.

In another part, it reads, “Shooting at a vehicle carrying illegal nationals, if the vehicle escapes from a police checkpoint...the use of a weapon is permitted.”

The bill has been criticised in Afghanistan where a majority of asylum seekers in Iran originate from. The bill, if passed, is set to affect over two million undocumented Afghan who seek refuge in Iran escaping conflict.