China donates 100,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Congo Republic
Beijing says it provided vaccine aid to 13 countries globally and planned to help a further 38.
FILE PHOTO: Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group vaccine boxes for Covid-19 are pictured at a vaccination site in Shanghai, China, on January 19, 2021. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
February 4, 2021

China will donate 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Congo Republic and forgive $13 million in public debt, its ambassador to the Central African country said.

Ambassador Ma Fulin on Thursday announced the measures after a meeting with Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso. He did not say which Chinese-developed vaccine would be provided.

The doses are enough to vaccinate 50,000 of Congo's 5.1 million people. 

Congo, which has recorded 8,060 infections and 122 coronavirus-related deaths, has been allocated 420,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for the first half of this year under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility.

READ MORE:WHO experts probe China market in search of virus clues

China said on Monday that it was providing vaccine aid to 13 countries globally and planned to help a further 38.

Ma said the Chinese government would also forgive all public Congolese debt that came due before the end of 2020, an estimated $13 million. 

China offered similar relief to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo last month. 

READ MORE:Are Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines victims of prejudice?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
