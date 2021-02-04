TÜRKİYE
Turkey tests indigenous anti-ship missile in Black Sea
Developed by Turkish weapons manufacturer Roketsan, Atmaca, has a range of more than 200 kilometres (124 miles) and it can target far outside visual radius.
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 4, 2021

Turkey has tested its first locally produced maritime missile Atmaca in the Black Sea region.

Test activities of the Atmaca, a long-range anti-ship missile developed by Roketsan, was carried out in the northern Sinop province on Thursday, according to the office of governor.

Our domestically produced Atmaca will make enemies fear, said Naval Forces Commander Admiral Adnan Ozbal after observing test fires together with Erol Karaomeroglu, Sinop governor.

Ismail Demir, head of Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries, said on Twitter: “Our first national anti-ship missile, #ATMACA, successfully destroyed the target when fired from our national ship TCG Kinaliada.”

READ MORE: Turkey launches indigenous frigate in show of navy power

He also congratulated everyone who contributed to the maritime missile.

Roketsan describes Atmaca as a high-precision, long-range, surface-to-surface, precision strike anti-ship missile which can be integrated with patrol boats, frigates and corvettes and is expected to replace the US-made Harpoon.

It has a range of more than 200 kilometres (124 miles), posing a threat to targets far outside visual range.

It also provides a target update, re-attack, and mission abort capability via modern data link.

READ MORE:Seven Turkish defence firms in world's top 100

