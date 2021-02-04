Electronic voting systems maker Smartmatic has sued Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News cable network and Rudolph Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, claiming they defamed the company by falsely accusing it of helping to rig the US presidential election in favour of Joe Biden.

The suit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, also names as defendants former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, Fox Corp and Fox hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

Smartmatic alleged that Fox and other defendants invented a story that the election was stolen from Trump and decided to make Smartmatic “the villain in their story."

“Fox News used the story to preserve its grip on viewers and readers and curry favours with the outgoing administration – one of their anchors was even able to get a pardon for her ex-husband,” the lawsuit said, referring to Pirro.

The suit seeks more than $2.7 billion in compensatory and punitive damages.

Smartmatic also asks for defendants to retract “false statements and implications.”

Recovering a reputation

“Fox News Media is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion," a Fox News Media spokesperson said in a statement. "We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”

Dobbs referred questions to Fox News for comment as did a representative for Bartiromo.

The other defendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.